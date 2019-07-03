Thousands attend Unimas’ ‘Ngabang Gawai Raya’

KUCHING: Thousands of people attended the 16-stall Unimas’ ‘Ngabang Gawai Raya’, carrying the theme ‘Rindoknya Berambeh ke Taman’, yesterday.

Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests-of-honour.

According to Unimas vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, the open house event was put together by various departments and faculties of the university – each tasked with decorating and preparing food at their respective ‘houses’.

“This theme was chosen so that everybody from the various groups and cultures in Sarawak could enjoy the festivities.

“It is also a good opportunity for us to improve relations and foster closer ties with one another,” he said in his welcoming speech.

Kadim also hoped that the spirit of mutual respect could be translated into the context of work culture at the university.

He also congratulated the university for its recent achievements, which included being ranked 301st in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings, and named the 801st best university in the world by QS World University Rankings.

Among the activities held in connection with the event were ‘Kumang’ (Princess) and ‘Keling’ (Warriors) pageants, ‘Glamshoot Gawai Raya’, ‘Raja’ (King) and ‘Ratu (Queen) Songket’ competition, and also the ‘Most Beautiful Booth’ competition.

Unimas second pro-chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and his wife Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, Unimas board of directors chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Sulong Matjeraie, as well China’s Consul-General in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong, were among those present.