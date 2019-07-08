Parliament sitting continues, entrepreneurship among issues debated

KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneurship is one the issues debated by Members of Parliament in the second session of the Dewan Rakyat, which continues for the second week, today.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat order papers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) asked Entrepreneur Development Minister on why there were less Malay and Bumiputera entrepreneurs and steps implemented to address the issue during the oral question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh) wanted to know whether the Entrepreneur Development Ministry have devised a special entrepreneurship programme to help new entrepreneurs from the lower-income B40 group.

There was also a question from Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Bachok) who asked Health Minister on how much complaints and summonses had been issued against those caught smoking at food premises.

The sitting today is also expected to debate the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2019, aimed among others, at raising penalties against any person failing to comply with the award meted out by the tribunal.

Also listed is the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019, to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, scheduled for the second reading, at number three on the order papers, after the conclusion of the oral question-and-answer session.

The Bill is to amend Article 119(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution and tabled by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for the first reading on Thursday. – Bernama