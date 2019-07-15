SUPP Stakan: Chong’s refusal to name new sugar importers ‘baffling’

KUCHING: The Stakan branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) says it is ‘baffled’ by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen’s refusal to name the new recipients of the sugar import licences.

Branch chairman Sim Kiang Chiok, in a statement yesterday, said that SUPP did not oppose the issuance of more sugar import licences and, in fact, welcomed the new open policy.

“However, Chong not daring to announce the new importer names is most baffling.

“His delay in announcing the remaining names will only create an air of distrust and perception of negative honesty of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“Before the new government came into power, the people clearly knew who the sugar importing merchants were, and the relevant information was easily obtained through the internet.

“But Chong has become closed and non-transparent and the new importer names have become highly confidential,” Sim said.

He added that the people need to be able to know that the new sugar importers would transfer the savings of the cheaper cost of sugar to their end product.

“This is so that we, the public, can enjoy the lower price to help us lower our living cost. Or are these companies making higher profit without reducing their prices despite the lower cost of sugar?”

He urged the ministry to ensure the importers, instead of using the imported sugar for their production, do not sell off the commodity for a quick profit.

Sim also urged Chong to announce the remaining sugar importers immediately and to take steps to ensure that the issuance of the new licenses would benefit the public.

Chong in a statement on July 11 said that if SUPP wanted to know who the recipients of sugar import licences were, the party ought to go through the proper channel by getting its MP or any Gabungan Parti Sarawak MP to submit a question in Parliament.