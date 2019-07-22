MyCyberSale eyes regional expansion

KUCHING: This year’s edition of the MyCyberSale will take the national initiative beyond Malaysian borders, encouraging more merchants within the Asean region to participate in cross border e-commerce.

Pikom, the National Tech Association of Malaysia, revealed many interesting new developments and partners in the sixth #MYCYBERSALE, to be held for one week from September 27 until October 3, 2019.

The announcement of this was made at the Kuala Lumpur TM Convention Centre and launched recently by Datuk Suriani Datuk Ahmad, Secretary General from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, and attended by over 300 guests participating as potential sponsors and merchants.

Earlier this year, Pikom and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) undertook a detailed exercise to assess how it can improve various business avenues and growth channels, whilst still continuing to grow the country’s e-commerce industry.

Explained Ganesh Kumar Bangah, PIKOM’s chairman, “We are adopting the strategy to organize Offline to Online (O2O) events, mini #MYCYBERSALE online events prior to the main event, together with a major merchant engagement conference; also, to leverage with community partners in the likes of Boost, Touch ’n Go and a few more. From the association’s side, we shall organise even more merchant engagement programmes via the PIKOM-eCommerce fairs, held in major cities within the country.

“In recent years, we noted increasing interest from neighboring countries to have their merchants included in this cybersale exercise. Countries like Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore have expressed keen interest. With this, PIKOM gave birth to the idea of a Regional Cybersale, calling it #MYCYBERSALE ASIA, starting this year.

“#MYCYBERSALE Asia enters regional space with Taiwan joining the event as the first Regional Partner as of now and we are looking forward a few more countries to follow suit. This will definitely boost cross border e-commerce between these countries and possibly other ASEAN countries, too. Taiwan will run the #MYCYBERSALE ASIA event concurrently with Malaysia between September 27, 2019 to October 3, 2019,” he added.

This year marks another historic milestone wherein PIKOM welcomes its Title Partner PayNet, operator of FPX. FPX #MYCYBERSALE ASIA will be this year’s Biggest Online Sales event in terms of merchant participation.

The other partners are Commerce. Asia (Pinnacle eCommerce Platform Partner, Fusionex (Pinnacle Technology Partner), CJ Century (Premier Logistics Partner), UNIFI (Marketing Partner), Malaysia Productivity Council (Gold Partner), the Ministry of Trade and eCommerce Sarawak (State Partner) and Commerce Development Research Institute, Taiwan (Regional Partner).

“While response towards #MYCYBERSALE is encouraging, we believe the full potential of eCommerce has yet to be harnessed. At present, GDP contribution of our domestic eCommerce sub-sector is still small compared to China or the US. However, Malaysia is closing the gap.

The future of eCommerce is bright as online retail sales in Malaysia is expected to grow 23 per cent a year until 2021,” said Datuk Fadzli Shah, chief strategy officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

This year, #MYCYBERSALE forecasts a total revenue of RM500 Million, with export revenue forecast at RM80 Million. In turn, it hopes to attract around 1,500 registered participants with at least 750 exporting to 40 overseas markets.

“Statistics show that the number of ecommerce shoppers in Malaysia has exceeded 20million this year, It is estimated that ecommerce shoppers will increase their average online spending by 42 per cent in the next five years,”

“There is no other way but to embrace the ecommerce growth, which is expected to be the largest and fastest growing industry in the South East Asia region,” concluded Ganesh.