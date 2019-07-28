MSPO certification enables palm oil to fetch higher price

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The recognition accorded to the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) by foreign countries will enable the country to sell its palm oil at a higher price.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim said the matter was conveyed by several big companies that import Malaysia’s palm oil.

“We get the information from a few big companies that import Malaysia’s palm oil, they have also recognised the MSPO (certification) and they are willing to pay (palm oil) a higher price.

“This is the feedback that we have…I am going to Japan in two months’ time and I will try to get the MSPO recognised by the buyers or government agencies in Japan,” she told reporters before officiating a dialogue session with palm manufacturers in Johor here, today.

She said the MSPO recognition was also given by the Japanese Olympic Committee for next year.

Even though the government is committed to getting recognition for MSPO certification from foreign countries, she hoped that awareness on the MSPO certification especially among the smallholders would increase.

“We must show that we are serious in the MSPO certification and the sustainability of our palm oil,” she said.

As at June 30, 2019, only 42 per cent out of the total of 5.85 million hectares under oil palm nationwide have been certified with MSPO.

Johor still records the lowest percentage of MSPO certification, with 37 per cent out of 747,562 hectares of oil palm plantation. – Bernama