Explosive device found in Damansara, hoax bomb threats at KL Sentral, Russian Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have found an improvised explosive device (IED) at the compound of a house in Bukit Damansara yesterday, confirmed Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

“The bomb disposable unit (UPB) deployed to inspect the object has confirmed (that) it is an incomplete IED,” he said.

The object was discovered by the public at 5 pm and police received a report about 10 pm.

“The police are still investigating the object,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed that bomb threats at KL Sentral and the Russian Embassy in the capital last night were found to be hoaxes.

Bomb threats in both places were received on a Twitter account belonging to iMais – Uma Agencia Sincera, which was allegedly hacked by ‘limzhengyan’ at about 7.21 pm last night.

It said a bag containing a bomb had been placed in the KL Sentral concourse area while a bomb had also been smuggled into the Russian embassy.

Mazlan said the Brickfields district police headquarters (IPD) command centre, after receiving the information at 9 pm from MRCB pertaining to bomb threat at KL Sentral, had deployed the UPB and K9 units to the scene for inspection.

No suspicious objects were found there with the train and business operations in KL Sentral closing around 11 pm.

“At the Russian Embassy in Jalan Ampang, investigations were also carried out and found to be negative. It is believed that the information provided is also a hoax,” he said.

Mazlan said the police were currently carrying out investigations with the help of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to locate the owner of the twitter account.

He said the public with any information can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) command centre at 03-2115 9999 or the Brickfields IPD command centre at 03-2297 9268. – Bernama