Teachers, locals chip in to buy fuel

Schools relying on generators for power continue to be plagued by diesel shortage, teachers step in to resolve problem

SIBU: Teachers in some rural schools which depend on generator sets for power are forced to dig into their own pockets and pass the hat around local residents to raise fund to buy diesel for their generators as the contractor has failed to deliver adequate supply.

Several rural schools, particularly those in Bintulu and Sebauh areas are affected by this fuel shortage.

Diesel supply is not the only problem besetting some of these schools as the four generator sets at SK Labang have broken down and are still under repair forcing the primary school to incur more expense in renting two generators.

According to SK Labang headmaster Roslan Rosli, there has not been any delivery of diesel to the school over the past couple of days – this has resulted in ‘a pitch black situation’ for pupils, teachers and other staff members.

“Not wanting this problem to prolong, we have been passing the hat around to buy diesel, but the money raised is only adequate for one generator as the fuel is costly.

“Other problems are our four generators are still being repaired, compelling us to rent two generators – the owner could potentially stop the rental anytime, “ he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

Other schools facing the problem of not getting the supply of diesel in Bintulu area are SK Sungai Setiam, SK Sungai Setulan, SK Sungai Selad, SK Sungai Segan, SK Sungai Silas, SK Kuala Nyalau, and SK Kampung Nyalau; while in Sebauh, the schools are SK Labang, SK Hermanus Assan, SK Sungai Genaan, SK Sungai Sengian, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Bukit Balai, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Kuala Binyo and SK Kuala Kebulu .

SK Labang has 101 pupils and 26 staff members.

Roslan said 200 litres of diesel is needed to power a generator the whole day.

In the past the contractor delivered 4,250 litres for a month’s usage but since June the monthly supply had been reduced to only 2,850 litres.

Roslan was thankful that the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) Clinic could be carried out at the school yesterday, after many postponements due to the breakdown of the four generators since the beginning of this year.

In a statement yesterday, Sebauh District Education Officer Tero Bayel confirmed that on Friday (Aug 2), Jepak Holdings had failed to deliver diesel to SK Labang and SK Bukit Balai, causing these schools to go on without power supply.

“As a temporary measure, the District Education Office (PPD) has intervened by sending 2,000 litres of diesel to SK Labang today (yesterday), and 2,500 litres to SK Bukit Balai,” said Tero.

Meanwhile, Jepak Holdings spokesman Gabriel Walter acknowledged that SK Labang was running on rented generators and so was SK Genaan the gnegerators in both schools need major overhauls.

For the record, Jepak Holdings holds the contract to supply diesel to rural schools in Sarawak, which rely on generators for power supply.

“So, we have arranged for the rental of gensets, which were sent two weeks ago. The rental of gensets is a ‘Variation Order’ under the MoE (Ministry of Education), but the renting party has become less confident that the ministry would pay up and thus, it is threatening to withdraw the rental.

“(This problem is) mostly resolved in other places. We expect problems in Sebauh and Kapit,” Gabriel said.