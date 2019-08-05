My presence in Dudong not a ‘political threat’, says PDP’s Tiong

SIBU: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing assures all that his presence in Dudong should not be seen as some kind of ‘political threat’.

Instead, the Bintulu MP who is also the president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), points out that his true intention is to lend out a helping hand to the local community wherever it is possible.

“It is my responsibility to help others, regardless of where their areas are.

“Thus, it’s untrue when people are saying that my presence in Dudong is just to create an ‘unpleasant’ political situation,” he spoke during a ‘Meet The People’ session at Rumah Ranggau in Sungai Assan yesterday.

Tiong said as an elected representative from the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), it was his responsibility to listen to the people’s problems and do his best to look for solutions.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin as well as councillors Teo Boon Siew and Amping Ranggau, were among those present at the event, which also hosted some 2,000 GPS supporters.

On a separate matter, Tiong called upon local longhouse chieftains and their charges ‘to not be afraid of attending any event hosted by the PDP’.

“We are a component party of GPS and we come to help the people in Dudong, in terms of upgrading the infrastructures and other facilities meant to benefit the people,” he said, adding that it was GPS’ main focus to bring in better infrastructure and facilities for the rural populace.

On another subject, Tiong said PDP would set up its service centres for the state constituencies of Dudong, Pelawan and Bawang Assan.

“These service centres will provide better access for the people to voice out their problems.”

Later, the MP presented his personal donation of RM20,000 to Rumah Ranggau – the longhouse where Amping is from – meant for its ceiling upgrading works.

The cheque was presented by Teo to Amping.