443 litres of contraband alcoholic drinks seized

KUCHING: The Customs Department made another seizure of contraband alcoholic drinks at a premises in Mile 2 1/2, Jalan Rock here recently.

A Customs press statement received here yesterday said 443.41 litres of alcoholic drinks valued at RM14,891.38 and RM32,405.71 in unpaid customs duty were seized during the raid by their enforcement unit.

One person, who is believed to have kept the items in the fridge and inside the store of the premises, was arrested to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine not more than 10 times the total customs duty or RM100,000 whichever amount is higher, and not more than 20 times the amount of customs duty or RM500,000 whichever is higher, or a jail term of not less than six months and not more than five years, or both on conviction.

The public, meanwhile, are urged to provide information to Customs Department if they know of any smuggling of cigarettes, alcoholic drinks, firecrackers and drugs by calling their toll free line 1-800-88-8855, or any nearest Custom’s office or through Custom’s website http://aduan.customs.gov.my.

The department also assures that the identity of the complainants will be kept confidential.