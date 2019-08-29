MARii aims to train 4,000 talents for IPC Industry4WRD

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) aims to develop 4,000 talents by year-end under the Industry-led Professional Certificate Industry4WRD (IPC Industry4WRD) programme.

Chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said to date 1,185 IPC Industry4WRD trainees have completed their theory-based training and will be placed in the industry for the next phase of the programme.

“Each module in the IPC Industry4WRD programme is designed to allow participants to absorb fundamentals of technologies and systems in smart manufacturing, automation and robotics.

“These fundamentals will pave the way for accelerated success in the manufacturing sector that is continuously growing in complexity.

“An added benefit to participants is that they are part of a national network of skilled workers, with the common roots of having graduated from the programme”, he said in his speech at the launch of the programme yesterday.

The IPC Industry4WRD is MARii’s latest offering to develop the required talent in embracing the fourth industrial revolution, through the nine pillars of Industry 4.0 implementation, with the objective of introducing and enhancing the implementation of smart manufacturing, automation and robotics, among others.

The programme is structured especially for school leavers, focusing on Industry 4.0-compliant skills to meet industry demands as it moves towards an increase in automation and smart manufacturing processes.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, in his speech, said talent development is the prime mover in shaping the community to transform into a developed, proactive and innovative workforce, thus allowing the country to strive within the global scenario.

“The availability of these programmes will not only provide ample job opportunities to our future workforce, but more importantly, it allows easy access for the participants to expose themselves to the latest technological advancements, processes and practices within related fields,” he added.

The programme encompasses a 14-day theoretical session, comprising technical skills modules such as introduction to Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, autonomous robotics and smart manufacturing.

It also includes soft skills modules such as work ethics, financial management and workplace communication.

These modules are designed to provide a conceptual foundation to ensure trainees developed an appreciation for the practical skills to be developed throughout the IPC Industry4WRD programme.

Upon completion of the theoretical session, participants will undergo on-job-training in various industry for a period of 150 days to experience real-world work environments, cultures and work processes as trainees.

The participants progress will be monitored and assessed continuously by MARii throughout the 150-day period to emphasise continuous improvement and skills expansion while providing them competitive allowances, including overtime.

Madani said the theoretical sessions of the programme were conducted in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), across 17 UiTM campuses nationwide.

He added that MARii is also developing more specialised IPC Indsutry4WRD programme extensions to cater to specific needs and requirements of the automotive industry.

For next year, Madani said MARii is targeting about 8,000 participants to undergo the IPC Industry4WRD programme due to an increasing demand from the industry players.

Meanwhile, Darell hopes that the National Automotive Policy (NAP) could be launched before the tabling of the 2020 Budget in October.

“The policy is currently at the final stage of discussion but we want to wait a little bit more, as we are currently consulting some (industry) experts. After another (consultation) session, we are good to go.

“We are trying to ensure that the NAP is not only about the car but also how the car must be (like) in the future,” he added. — Bernama