Man arrested for allegedly assaulting victim in suspected act of revenge

KUCHING: A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old victim at a village in Santubong around 12.30am today.

According to a source, the suspect was believed to be exacting his revenge on the victim, who was said to have snitched him out for drug-related activities two years ago.

During the scuffle, the suspect brandished a sharp weapon and slashed the victim on his head and abdomen.

Villagers who were alerted of the commotion, quickly intervened and apprehended the suspect who was later surrendered to the police.

The victim was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

A police report was also lodged by the victim’s family member.

Drug tests conducted on the suspect showed that he was positive for methamphetamine.