Reconsider decision to continue with UPSR exam should haze situation worsens – SUPP

KUCHING: The Ministry of Education (MoE) must ponder whether to change the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination schedule should the current haze situation worsens.

In raising this matter today, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan said the air pollutant index (API) reading in some divisions in Sarawak had gone beyond the mark of 200.

According to her, the standard operating procedure (SOP) provided by MoE stated that schools in haze-affected areas should be closed immediately should the API reading exceed 200.

“I am concerned to hear that there will be no change on the UPSR examination schedule in Sarawak even if the haze condition persisted until next week,” she said in a statement.

Kho said even though UPSR candidates had been advised to put on face masks, the reading of 200 and above is classified as ‘very unhealthy’.

As such, she felt that MoE should reconsider its decision on continuing the UPSR examination should the API reading worsens.

“I do understand the tremendous potential cost and efforts that the ministry may incur should the national exam be rescheduled.

“However, extra precautionary efforts should be made and should not limit to providing face masks,” she stressed.

She could not help but wonder who should be responsible for the possible severe health problem or even loss of life should anything happen during the examination due to the very unhealthy level of API.

She also inquired whether the face masks distributed to schools in Sarawak were respirators that would protect wearers from harmful dust.

“Anak Sarawak are equally precious as any child in Malaysia and I sincerely urge the Ministry of Education to plan rigorously should UPSR examination be carried out when API exceeds 200.

“I hope the ministry would make its decision based on protecting school children as their safety should be of number one priority,” added Kho.

Last Saturday, State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said schools would be closed but the UPSR examination would go on as scheduled under strict supervision if the API reading exceeded 201.

A total of 40,448 pupils across Sarawak are sitting for the UPSR examination. The Mathematics and Science papers are scheduled for Tuesday to Thursday (Sept 10 to 12).

These pupils whose schools are located in areas affected by haze will be provided with face masks as a precautionary measure.