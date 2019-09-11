Bersatu all set for 12th Sarawak state election

KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak is preparing its machinery for the 12th Sarawak state election (PRN-12) which is expected to take place by the end of next year or early 2021.

Bersatu Sarawak Sibuti spokesman, Peter Jelin said there was no such thing as taking a break after the 14th general election.

“Preparing for the PRN-12 is not something we can do at the last minute. Since Bersatu was launched last year, we had begun to gather and register new members.

“The presence of Bersatu in the state is not to overthrow the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg but to jointly promote Sarawak in terms of development and improve the social well-being of the people,” he said during a press conference to announce the Bersatu Sarawak Get-Together (Berambeh) programme here yesterday.

Also present was Bersatu Sarawak interim chairman Datuk Seri Azman Samaon.

Peter said that with the launch of the programme on Sept 16, Bersatu is set to achieve its target of 100,000 members.

“Six divisions have been identified to register new members namely Santubong, Stampin, Saratok, Sri Aman, Samarahan and Bintulu.

“The first phase of membership registration has been completed with the registration done online and manually,” he said.

It is estimated that 10,000 Bersatu members from 31 parliamentary constituencies in the state will gather at the Get-Together programme, where Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, has been scheduled to attend. — Bernama