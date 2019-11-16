Miro slams Sivarasa for MPKKP allowance comment, JKKK here to stay

KUCHING: Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh has criticised Deputy Rural Development Minister R Sivarasa for suggesting that Sarawak should pay the allowances of Federal Village Committee Management Council (MPKKP) members.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief said this showed Sivarasa was ignorant of the fact that Sarawak has decided to retain the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) system in the state.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced recently that the Sarawak government will allocate RM100 million in 2020 for the JKKK to meet their operational expenses.

He explained this allocation included funds for them to organise their activities, payment for meeting allowance and monthly allowance for the chairman and secretary of JKKKs.

“Although the federal deputy minister agreed that the appointment of Tuai Rumah or Ketua Kaum is under the purview of the Sarawak government, this does not mean that Sarawak is going to pay for the allowances of those in MPKKP.

“The JKKK system has existed for more then 30 years in Sarawak, and all this while it has recorded achievements by assisting the government in bringing development and other benefits to their villages and longhouses. It is totally different from the purpose of MPKKP that was introduced by PH.

“JKKKs report to the District Officer and Resident, but MPKKP reports to their political leaders (in PH),” he said today.

Miro, also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Youth exco member, said the JKKK system is being retained to uphold the unity amongst the people of Sarawak.

“Unity is of utmost importance. My concern is what MPKKP can do apart from furthering political ambitions, especially coming from coalition of parties that do not have any heart and soul for Sarawak,” he said.

Bernama quoted Sivarasa as saying that the federal government would not interfere in the appointments of MPKKP members and the payment of allowance was under the state governments.

‘’For example, in Sarawak, the appointment of the tuai rumah or ketua kaum is made under certain laws, is not disturbed or touched … and the responsibility to pay any allowance to the existing MPKKP is the responsibility of the state appointing them,’’ he had said when winding up the debate on the 2020 Supply Bill in Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

MPKKP would be created in five states which are not under the federal government namely Pahang, Perlis. Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak.