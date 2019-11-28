PKR youth wing denies overly favouring any party leader

JOHOR BAHRU: Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), the PKR youth wing, yesterday denied that it overly favours any leader in PKR.

AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said everything the wing undertakes, including invitations to attend meetings, encompasses all its members.

“The notice to delegates is not directed at any faction. I advise all delegates to attend the AMK Annual National Congress 2019 next week,” he told reporters at the Johor Bahru MP’s office here.

The AMK National Congress 2019 is scheduled to be held on Dec 6, and will be opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Akmal Nasrullah, who is the Johor Bahru MP, said AMK will always ensure that PKR members remain united.

He also said that the PKR women’s wing congress is scheduled for Dec 5 and will be opened by Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“The matter of who will officiate at these congresses was discussed four times at meetings. The decision has been made and it is unnecessary to raise polemics internally,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah was commenting on an allegation by former AMK deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin that AMK is seen to be taking sides and not being the third force to reduce tension in the party.

He said it is hoped that the congress will run smoothly.

Meanwhile, on the splashing of red paint on his MP service centre on Tuesday, Akmal Nasrullah said the relevant footage of the CCTV camera near the centre has been handed over to the police.

The footage, believed to have been recorded at 3.24am, shows two individuals approaching the centre, he said.

Besides the splashing of the paint, a threatening message was left on a chicken carcass placed in front of the entrance to the centre. — Bernama