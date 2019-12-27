Health Ministry to discuss BIPK with PSD soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health will hold a meeting with the Public Service Department (PSD) to discuss the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) issue as soon as possible.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he had asked his deputy, Dr Lee Boon Chye, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to represent the ministry at the meeting.

“I will monitor the development of the issue. The requirement of each ministry is different and this (BIPK) should be brought to the Cabinet again,” he said via his official Twitter account yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, PSD explained that the abolishing of the BIPK only affected new intake, beginning from Jan 1, 2020.

According to the statement, those who have been receiving the BIPK would not be affected and would continue to enjoy the critical allowance according to the rates set out in Service Circular No 17 of 2007, until they leave the service.

Meanwhile, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is of the opinion that the matter should be rediscussed at the Cabinet’s first meeting next year.

“All Cabinet ministers are also advised to use that opportunity (Cabinet meeting) to express their opinions,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said it is only right that the government takes into consideration all concerns and issues raised by the people. — Bernama