Visa-free entry apt and timely – Liew

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew (pic) hails the government policy of visa-free entry for tourists from China and India throughout 2020.

She said the apt and timely move would augur well for the growth of tourist arrivals from the two countries, given the declaration of 2020 as Visit Malaysia Year (VM2020).

“As Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, I welcome the statement from the government that tourists who are citizens of China and India will be able to visit Malaysia without a tourist visa until Dec 31 next year. I appreciate the Federal Government’s effort in supporting VM2020 Campaign. “With this 15-day visa free travel to Malaysia concession, Sabah in particular can expect an upsurge in the number of tourists from those nations. “While Sabah does not have any direct flights from India, connectivity to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and even Brunei would be gateways in these air routes for the tourists to reach the Land Below The Wind. Thus, we hope to see an upward trend in visits from Indian and Chinese nationals next year,” she said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The statement was signed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, exercising the functions of the Home Minister.

For the entire 2020, tourists from China and India can enter Malaysia for up to 15 days by using the electronic travel and information system, either individually or through travel agencies in their respective countries.

These tourists will be able to travel to the country three months after registration. Liew urged tourism players in Sabah to take advantage of the government’s offer to lure more tourists to Sabah in an effort to secure a slice of the tourism pie.

Quoting statistics from Sabah Tourism Board (STB), she said as of October this year, arrivals from China and India saw an increase of 3.1 per cent and 19.3 per cent respectively.

“STB will continue its marketing efforts vis-a-vis China to seek more MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention & Exhibition) business, and to grow Sabah’s nature and adventure tourism. A delegation from the board will also attend SATTE, a trade show in New Delhi, as a new initiative for the Indian market,” she added.