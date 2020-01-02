Dr Mahathir hands over letter of appointment to new Chief Secretary to Government

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy visit from the new Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, and his predecessor Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar.

In the meeting held at the Perdana Leadership Foundation office here, Dr Mahathir handed over the letter of appointment to Mohd Zuki.

At the event, Ismail also handed over his duties to Mohd Zuki.

Later, Mohd Zuki told reporters that the Prime Minister expressed his hope that civil servants would continue to be respected.

At the same time, he said, civil servants must ensure that they are respected, and for this, they themselves have to respect the regulations, procedures and stakeholders in their departments and agencies.

“My hope is that civil servants will continue to be prepared to face any situation, and what is most important is that they abide by the civil service oath and Rukun Negara,” he said.

Mohd Zuki, 58, also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the government for the trust given him and said he would carry out his duties to the best of his abilities.

His appointment is effective from Jan 1, 2020, taking over from Ismail who will be on leave prior to mandatory retirement.

He holds a Masters degree in business management from Nanyang University, Singapore and served in the civil service for 28 years.

Prior to this latest appointment, Mohd Zuki was the Defence Ministry’s secretary-general.

He has also served in the Finance, Education, Rural and Regional Development, Home, and Natural Resources and Environment Ministries.

He was also previously attached to Istana Negara, Prime Minister’s Department, and has been the Sarawak Federal Secretary. – Bernama