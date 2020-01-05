Merdeka Centre poll: Majority respondents think Malaysia is headed in wrong direction

KUCHING: The majority of those participating in the latest Merdeka Centre poll think that Malaysia is headed in the wrong direction.

The survey showed that 63 per cent individuals in May 2018 after the general elections thought the country was headed in the right direction but the percentage dropped to 20 per cent last November.

“Voters sentiments across the board have continued a gradual slide over sensationalised public issues during the past six months: Jawi lessons in vernacular schools, and statements on civil servants’ pension scheme and critical allowances, arrests of DAP lawmakers for alleged LTTE links, and increased public debate on race and religious matters,” said the Merdeka Centre.

The pollster found that economy was among “biggest problems” faced by the country, identifying inflation, lower income, unemployment, unfavourable economic condition in general and rising price of house as the five top economic concerns.

The Merdeka Centre pointed out: “Confidence in PH to run the economy continues to decline as discourse over government expenditure, sale of assets, and uncertainties on proposed public infrastructure initiative (e.g. toll road nationalisation) mounts.”

It added: “The unveiling of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 has not arrested the pace of decline.”

Other “biggest problems” were crime and social problems (public safety), racial issues and political issues (governance and leaderships or corruption), the survey said.