Dec 2019 lucky month for Sarawak Toto punters

KUCHING: December 2019 was a lucky month for three Sarawakians who walked away with over RM18 million of Toto 4D Jackpot 1 winnings as year-end bonuses.

First lucky winner, who is a 50-year-old storekeeper, won the RM8.28-million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on December 11 with his pair of winning numbers – 4090 and 9287.

The winner told Sports Toto, when collecting his winnings, that he had been betting on these winning numbers for many years.

“I am finally rewarded by betting on my lucky number and my car registration number after so many years.

“I had a few sleepless nights when my son told me that I was the sole winner for this jackpot,” he said.

The winner said he planned to buy a house for his family with his newfound wealth.

The winner bought a System-3 ticket; hence he won not only the whopping RM8,276,829.45 but an additional RM336.

The second winner, who is a 43-year-old housewife, won the RM6.17-million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on December 25 with her pair of winning numbers – 6885 and 6889.

She said both winning numbers were derived from her daughters’ car registration numbers.

“It was the best Christmas present I ever received when my son-in-law broke the good news to us on that evening.

“As a single mother, we always dreamed of owning a house and now we can realise the dream,” she said.

The winner also bought a System-3 ticket and she won a whopping RM6,172,850.45 plus an additional RM336.

The third winner, who is a 55-year-old businessman, won the RM3.55-million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on December 29 with his pair of winning numbers – 5867 and 1995.

He said he got his winning numbers from his car registration numbers and his wife’s birth date.

“We were having New Year’s eve dinner at my friend’s place when we found out that we had won the jackpot.

“When we told my friends about the great news, everyone at the dining table was shocked,” he said.

The winner said he would share the winnings with his family members and pay off his debts.

He bought a System-10 ticket which won him not just RM3,551,187.95 but also an additional RM2,688.