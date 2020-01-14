LePaPa Market opens at Gala City, offers competitive prices for consumers

KUCHING: With the opening of LePaPa Market at Gala City, Kuchingites now have another supermarket to visit for cheap and fresh groceries, as well as imported products to shop for.

The supermarket, a subsidiary of Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd, is the second outlet to open after LePaPa Hypermarket in Serian on Aug 31 last year.

Tecktonic & Sons managing director Lee Chin Teck hoped that the supermarket would be able to provide affordable, cheap, fresh and quality everyday groceries and products to Kuchingites, as part of his effort to give back to the people.

“Many people have asked me, as a developer, why do I want to run a supermarket business? I think if I can give back to the people through that supermarket, it us better than doing development projects and just receiving cash.

“It would normally take three to five years to see development projects completed, unlike a supermarket,” he said during the official opening of LePaPa Market at Gala City here today.

Kuching City South (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng hoped that with the opening of another competitive supermarket like LePaPa Market, it would cultivate healthy business practices by offering more affordable prices to consumers and customers alike.

“LePaPa Market is supplementing and complementing the existing supermarkets in the vicinity. Competition, as we are all aware, is a healthy phenomenon of a thriving and efficient economy that should benefit everyone, particularly the public consumer.

“While each business is naturally striving for a larger market share, the interest and welfare of the public should be foremost in the minds of any management.

“Unfair and unethical business establishments to enable an edge over competitors should never be allowed to surface. Likewise, any move to take consumers for a ride should not be condoned.

“Healthy business practices have to be developed and cultivated, and I hope fair pricing and unnecessary price wars would not surface at all, enabling a conducive environment to benefit both consumers and businesses alike,” he said.

Earlier, Lee said he was very supportive of the proposal by Wee to set up smoking zones near eateries and coffeeshops in view of the smoking ban at those premises which began this year.

“The mayor also made good suggestions, and we discussed the setting up of smoking areas near my premises.

“Although I am a developer, I also give my full cooperation with the local councils to take care of the cleanliness of the area and promote a conducive environment,” he said.

Also present at the official opening ceremony was Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.