Armada suspends Adhif Syan, Ahmad Redzuan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dengkil State Assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah has been suspended as the Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada (youth) chief.

Also suspended from his post was National Armada assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi.

National Armada chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the decision was arrived at a meeting of the wing’s heads.

“The suspensions are effective immediately until the police investigation on the related case is completed,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Syed Saddiq was referring to a police investigation following the detentions of 17 individuals and the findings of drugs at a condominium in Jalan Puchong here on Sunday.

In the meantime, Syed Saddiq said the post of Selangor Armada chief would be held by the state Armada deputy chief, Anas Akashah Nazri while National Armada Exco Danial Syahiran Ho Imran Ho would hold the post of National Armada assistant secretary.

“Armada prays that the investigation can be smoothly and fairly conducted in accordance with the law,” he said. — Bernama