Body of Myanmar national found at beach in Samalaju

BINTULU: The body of a Myanmar national who was feared drowned on Wednesday evening has been found by the search and rescue team at 10.23am today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu zone director Capt Shahref Steve Mac Queen Abdullah in a statement today, said the victim, identified as Aung Thu, 27, was recovered by the rescuers at about 2.3 kilometres away from the location where he was reported missing.

The victim together with seven other Myanmar men went for an outing and a swim at the beach near Samalaju Industrial Port before the incident happened around 7pm.

The group are foreign workers in one of the companies in Samalaju Industrial Park.

The victim’s next-of-kin was summoned to the scene and verified the victim’s identity.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.