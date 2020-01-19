Four arrested for suspected drug-related offences in Serian

KUCHING: The police have arrested three males and one female for suspected drug-related offences in Serian recently.

Serian District police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said two of the male suspects were arrested at a commercial centre in Serian town around 8.20pm on Jan 17.

“The two suspects who were in their parked car, were checked by the police based on suspicion and intelligence,” said Aswandy in a press statement today,

During the check, police found a plastic container that was partially hidden at the driver’s leg compartment.

Inside the container were three plastic packets and one straw tube containing drugs believed to be methamphetamine weighing at 1.94 grammes.

“During a body search, police also found a straw containing 0.09 grammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine on one of the suspects,” he added.

Separately, two other suspects (one male and one female) were arrested at a house at Kampung Hulu, Serian around 5.20am yesterday.

During the raid, police found drugs believed to be methamphetamine weighing at 0.38 grammes inside a plastic packet that was kept in a pouch.

He said both cases will be investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“All (suspects) are under remand for four days to assist in police investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aswandy is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding drug related activities in their area.