Miri farmer distributes over 200kg of vegetables to needy families during MCO

MIRI: Farmer Mak Ah Kit has been hard at working growing some 200kg of vegetables to be distributed to those in need here, especially those from poor families who have had their source of income cut-off by Movement Control Order (MCO) necessitated by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting who visited his farm this morning praised Mak for his effort and said the distribution is expected to be done daily during the MCO, with help from other farmers as well.

Also present was Miri Farmers Association chairman Yong Hock Seng.

“Mak had arranged for over 200kg of vegetables to be distributed today and our focus is to go out and get them to those who are in need, especially daily wage earners.

“But this is not just today, as everyday we will come over and collect 200kg or whatever surplus amount he manages to produce for us to distribute to those in need,” he said.

He hoped more farmers can emulate Mak so that more people can be helped to ensure that they would have a continuous food supply during this period.

According to Ting, Miri is blessed to have a lot of caring people who have willingly helped others in need, especially during difficult time.

“The government is doing their part. To the private sectors, NGOs and individuals like Mak as well as others who are coming out to help, I want to say thank you. With your help we are able to go through this difficult time together,” he said.

He added that there are also other group of farmers extending their help and tomorrow he will go over to other farms with Assistant Minister of Transports Datuk Lee Kim Shin to collect the produce for distribution.

“There are also many people who are eager to donate goods and necessities to our front liners who are out there helping us.

“On behalf of the community in Miri, I would like to say thank you to these wonderful and caring people who are helping in whatever way they can,” he said.