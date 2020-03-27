20 Indonesian workers from Sri Aman test negative for Covid-19

KUCHING: All 20 Indonesian workers who were sent to the Covid-19 quarantine centre in Kota Samarahan after they were classified as person-under-investigation cases have tested negative for the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all of them still needed to be quarantined there, as they would not be tested again soon to ensure they are not Covid-19 positive.

“We received a report this morning that their samples were negative, but we still need to quarantine them for 14 days. There will be another test just to ascertain that they are really negative,” he said.

It had been earlier reported that a total of 20 Indonesian workers from a palm oil plantation in Sri Aman were sent to the Covid-19 quarantine centre in Kota Samarahan after showing early symptoms.

It was also reported that the plantation manager had informed Sri Aman Hospital on the matter, and the following day four Health Ministry officers from Sri Aman accompanied the plantation bus carrying the 20 plantation workers to the quarantine center in Kota Samarahan for screening.