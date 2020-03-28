Association, businesses provide food for stranded trainee teachers

MIRI: Food assistance pours in after the plight of 20 trainee teachers at Miri Teacher’s Training Institute (IPG Miri) was highlighted last week.

The institute’s head of student welfare department, Marni Golong expressed gratitude for the generosity of an association and private businesses who came to the aid of trainees left at the hostel without any access to food during the movement control order (MCO) implementation.

Previously, he had reached out to Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and KPDNHEP’s food bank for food assistance.

Meanwhile, president of Miri Kaying Community Association, Lee Eng Ping shared that he reached out to friends in the food industry and got overwhelming response.

“Our association bought some eggs, canned food, mee goreng, milo, coffee, sugar, milk and fruits for the students to make simple meals.”

Other sponsors are Julie’s Biscuits Company, Hot Cross Bun, Ma Baker and MCB Ayam Goreng.

“We figured that if we are able to provide ready-to-eat meals, it could be marvellous for them,” he said, adding after discussing with Marni on food for the students, they contacted a fried chicken seller who agreed to sponsor fried chicken for the students.

Hot Cross Bun and Ma Baker had pledged to send freshly baked buns once every two days to the students, shared Lee.

Also present at the handover were the association’s vice president Lily Puk and representative of Hot Cross Bun and Ma Baker.