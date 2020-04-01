DAP S’wak calls on CM to follow federal’s lead by giving RM100,000 to state elected reps

SIBU: DAP Sarawak vice chairman David Wong has called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to emulate the federal government by giving special funding of RM100,000 to all state elected representatives to assist the people in their respective constituencies during the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Wong, who is Pelawan assemblyman, was referring to the RM100,000 allocated by the federal government to all opposition MPs to assist the the needy in their constituencies during the MCO.

“Our chief minister must show his compassion and magnanimity by allocating a special Covid-19 funds to all ADUNs irrespective of their political affiliation. There is no better time for him to unite all Sarawakians and no better time to use the government resources for the benefits of all,” he said in a press statement today.

Wong added that politics must not be the differential factor at this time of crisis as the Covid-19 doesn’t understand nor choose political differences to strike.

“Many Sarawakians are crying out for help and who else but our state government has to lead at a time like this.

“Many hawkers and traders, small businesses, self-employed, sick and disabled, single parent, unemployed, just don’t have enough saving to last another 14 days not to mention the possibility of further extension of MCO.”

In citing a survey done by Bank Nagara Malaysia in 2017, Wong said nearly 73 per cent of Malaysians don’t have a savings of RM1,000 and as high as 32 per cent of the people will run out of savings within seven days of losing their incomes.

He said the extension of MCO by another 14 days would definitely affect half of the population and many of them would be in dire need for food and essential items such as baby milk powder, cooking gas and medicine.

“The elected representatives must be given funding so that they can take care of the people in their constituencies, as the government machinery isn’t sufficient to address the needs of the people.

“We hope the GPS state government understand the magnitude of the problem and not play politics for their personal gains.”

Wong said the state has a reserve of RM30 billion and it is meant for ‘rainy days’.

“We have a storm now and the state government must show the people that they care and all our fellow Sarawakians must be taken care of.