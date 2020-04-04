No Ramadan Bazaars in Sabah this year – State Secretary

KOTA KINABALU: The Ramadan Bazaars will not be allowed this year in Sabah.

“In principal, we don’t allow it. The same applies for the weekly tamu and the pasar tani,” said Sabah State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong.

He added that an official notification will be carried out and that they will also announce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of activities that can be carried out.

”We will also outline the time of operation,” he said.

He added that the operating hours of allowed activities will be made uniformed statewide.

“We are studying the SOP,” he said.

This includes ensuring that everyone who enters a supermarket uses hand sanitizers and a face mask, he said.

“This applies for workers and visitors. Without the face masks, a person is denied entry,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the second terminal of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday.