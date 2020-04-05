BPN payouts to start Monday, April 6 – BSN

KUALA LUMPUR: The first phase of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) payouts will be credited to accounts starting from Monday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 15, said Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), the bank which has been entrusted to manage the BPN payouts.

In a statement today, the bank said recipients may withdraw the sum from automated teller machines (ATMs) under the MEPS network nationwide, adding that the government has exempted the RM1 cash withdrawal charge at all ATMs throughout the Movement Control Order.

The bank advised recipients to ensure social distancing of at least one metre when performing banking transactions at any MEPS ATMs and BSN Branch counters, and to visit the BSN counter only if it is necessary.

It added that several BSN branches are not operating at the moment following the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the BSN ATMs are operating as usual.

“For recipients with unsuccessful BPN credit status and no records, please check your status at https://www.hasil.gov.my or https://bpn.hasil.gov.my,” it said. – Bernama