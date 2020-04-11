Covid-19: Preventive measures a must in hair salons – Public Health Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public and barbershop operators have been advised to take preventive measures against Covid-19 transmission now that the government has allowed hair salons to operate under the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Public Health Malaysia, in its Facebook page, said preventive steps must be taken, besides cooperation between customers and operators, to ensure no new Covid-19 clusters emerge.

“As the distance between customers and barbers or hairstylists is rather near, besides duration of being in the premises about 15 minutes long as well as limited space and ventilation, the risk of infection can be quite high,” the statement read.

In view of this, Public Health Malaysia has urged operators to ensure they are free of symptoms such as fever and cough. This is in addition to disinfecting their premises daily and ensuring the place is well-ventilated, controlling the number of customers allowed in and clearing the premises of cut hair.

Customers need to be screened as well for symptoms, and if found to have them, they must be told to wear face masks. They must also wash their hands before entering the premises and practise social distancing.

Public Health Malaysia also advised the public to always be prepared for changes in their daily routine as part of the efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Cabinet decided to allow several additional economic sectors to operate in phases during the MCO, which has been extended until April 28.

They are machinery and equipment, aerospace and science, professional and technical services, including research and development (R&D) related to legal practice, oil & gas, and activities related Covid-19.