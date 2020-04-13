Covid-19: 7 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 348

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded seven new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 348 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

According to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, all of the positive cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The state also 155 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 2,680.

“From that total, 2,155 cases are negative while 177 are still pending lab test results,” he said when speaking at a State Disaster Management Committee press conference giving the daily updates on Covid-19 today.

He said that Kuching recorded the highest figure of new PUIs today at 116, followed by Serian at 22, Kota Samarahan (seven), Bau (three), Miri (three), Sri Aman (two) and Bintulu (two).

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said that Sarawak today recorded 310 new Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), or Sarawakians coming back from overseas or other states in the country, bringing the total to 1,063.

They were all being isolated in hotels in various districts of Sarawak, he added.

“According to the data we got, in Kuching, the number of PUSs being quarantined in Hock Lee Hotel are 116, Grand Dormani Rajah Court 87, Kuching Park Hotel 78 and Pullman Hotel 98.

“In Miri, those quarantined in Mega Hotel are 81m Sommerset Hotel 45, Ostay Inn 15, Cosy Inn 40, Imperial Palace 145, Eastwood Resort 25 and Imperial Hotel 8.

“In Limbang’s Purnama Hotel 94, and in Bintulu Parkcity Everly Hotel 233,” he said.