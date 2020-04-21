85 pct of Covid-19 patients in Sabah show no symptoms

KOTA KINABALU: It is important for Sabahans with history of traveling abroad to undergo quarantine upon their arrival as 85 per cent of Covid-19 positive patients in the state are asymptomatic.

Sabah Health Department (JKNS) director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said this was a worrying trend as the patients could transmit the infection to others especially those who were in close contact with them without knowing it.

“Out of the 293 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in the state analysed, 249 or 85 percent of them were found to have no symptoms.

“As such, quarantine is a crucial measure to prevent the virus from spreading,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said JKNS was still conducting contact tracing for Sabahan who had travelled to the peninsula as well as foreign countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and the United States.

She said as at last Sunday, 53 people had been placed at 24 quarantine centres in the state. – Bernama