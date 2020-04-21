Covid-19: 3 deaths recorded in Malaysia today, including 1 in Sarawak

KUCHING: Malaysia today recorded three deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 92, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that there were 57 new positive cases reported as of 12pm today, bringing the nationwide cumulative number of cases to 5, 482.

“The 90th death (Case 2,050) involved a Malaysian woman aged 72 who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. She is the mother of Case 2053 who had shown the symptoms on the same day. She was admitted to Sunga Buloh Hospital in Selangor on March 27 and died on April 20 at 1.47pm.

“The 91st death (Case 4,090) is a Malaysian male aged 69 who had a history diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. He was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching on April 6 and died on April 21 at 2.28am.

“The 92nd death (Case 5,332) is a Malaysian male aged 92 who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and dementia. He has a history of close contact with a positive Covid-19 (Case 4711). He was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on April 8 and died on April 21 at 1.30am, ” he said.

Dr Noor said this at a press conference in Putrajaya today, where he was giving daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

On a positive note, he revealed that 54 people have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 3,349.

Currently the total active cases are at 2,041; where 43 of them are currently treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 27 require ventilator support.