No selling of food outside homes during Ramadan – Sarawak police chief

KUCHING: Sellers are not allowed to sell takeaway food in front of their homes during Ramadan, says Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He added that members of the public could only sell their food or drinks through online or delivery services between 7am to 7pm.

“Maybe some of them are not aware of the new decision. We (police) will advise them stop selling,” said Aidi when contacted by the Borneo Post today.

Sellers and consumers, he said, should follow the directive issued by the Sarawak State Disaster Committee (JPBN) to use online apps such as Helpy Services, Grab Food or Food Panda to deliver or order their takeaway food.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak police have arrested a total of 45 individuals for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday to 8am today.

The highest arrests were made in Miri with 15 followed by Padawan (9), Betong (5), Kuching (3), Serian (3), Sibu (2), Sarikei (2), Lawas (2), Bintulu (1), Kota Samarahan (1), Kapit (1) and Dalat (1).

Since the start of the MCO on March 18, the Sarawak police has arrested a total of 1,611 individuals.

A total of 57 individuals were also charged in court yesterday, bringing the total to 1,059 since the start of the MCO.