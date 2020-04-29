Two-in-car travel limited to immediate family members, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The fourth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) now allows for two people to travel together in a vehicle, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government had decided to relax the previous restriction of ‘one person per car’ ruling after getting feedback from the public.

“We found that there’s a lot of request to increase the number of people travelling in a car.

“As such, we have decided to allow two people to travel in a car but they must be staying under the same roof and are also immediate family members,” he said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

He said the decision was also made in view of the social distancing among those who live together.

“In terms of social distancing, they are staying under one roof and if there are no positive Covid-19 cases in their household, this means that they are safe.

“That is why we allow immediate family members such as husband and wife, husband and child or wife and child to travel together.

“But it cannot be more than two persons in a car,” he said.

Previously, the MCO required that those who wish to move around had to abide by the ‘one person per car’ directive.