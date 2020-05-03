Decision not to implement CMCO ‘strategic’, says economic analyst

KUCHING: Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow and economic analyst Dr Madeline Berma agrees with the Sarawak government’s decision not to enforce the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) tomorrow.

Madeline deemed it as a ‘strategic decision’ as Kuching was still classified as Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) red zone.

“In Sarawak, the red zones are where the hub of the state’s economic activities are situated.

“To implement the CMCO in Sarawak on May 4 would only mean opening up economic activities in major towns where there are still reported cases of Covid-19,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Meanwhile, she proposed that the state could allow economic activities in green zones to resume operations only after Gawai in June.

She asserted that the businesses must adhere to the standard operating procedure during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

She said that implementing such a measure in June rather than in May was more of a health consideration than an economic one.

“Businesses can start their activities to recover their losses incurred during MCO and the people can start to return to work and earn their income.

“Government sectors can also start their operations to serve the public,” she added.