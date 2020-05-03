Immigration offices in S’wak to reopen gradually

KUCHING: Immigration offices in the state will begin to re-open in stages starting tomorrow (May 4).

Their Security and Passport Section will be the first to open, resuming on May 4, while the Visa, Pass and Permit Section, Expatriate Services and Foreign Workers Section will re-open on May 6.

“The Operations, Investigation and Prosecution Section will re-open on May 13 while the passport counters at all Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) are subject to the Ministry of Finance’s decision,” said a statement by the Sarawak Immigration Department.

The statement further pointed out that the re-opening of the Immigration Department’s offices in Sarawak was different from the ones in Peninsular Malaysia, taking into consideration the regulations enforced by the state government.

For further inquiries regarding the Immigration Office’s reopening, call the Sarawak Immigration Department at 082-429437 or their Corporate Communications Officer at 082-246267.