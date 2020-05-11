DUN observes a minute of silence to pay tribute to Covid-19 victims

KUCHING: The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) observed a minute of silence to honour and pay tribute to Covid-19 victims at the commencement of the sitting today.

DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar on behalf of the august House extended his condolence to families of the victims.

He also congratulated the Covid-19 frontliners including medical health workers and enforcement as well as the State Disaster Management Committee and Sarawak government who have worked tireless to ensure that the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is under control and that Sarawakians are safe from the infectious disease.

Asfia said today’s DUN Sitting had to be held in such a circumstance in view that the country and the whole world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last Sitting was held on Nov 13, 2019 and the State Constitution compels and impels the Dewan to hold its meeting on May 11, which is two days before the expiry of the six-month period,” he said.

“The Dewan also needs to approve two Bills pursuant to Article 32 of the State Constitution,” he added.

The Bills tabled were Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill, 2020, and Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) Bill, 2020 which were passed after no objections from members of the august House.

Apart from that, two private member motions were also tabled by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian respectively.

See’s motion was in connection with the recent settlement between the Sarawak government and Petronas on the imposition of state sales tax whereas Baru’s motion called for the Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill, 2020 to be amended to include the authorisation of the allocation of RM2.25 billion from the Consolidated Fund for the expenditures for the scheduled and specified services not provided for or not fully provided for in the Supply (2020) Ordinance, 2019, before it is tabled for debated in the Dewan.

Both motions were dismissed by Asfia.

The First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly was held for one day only with no opening ceremony by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

In view of the Covid-19 situation, Asfia said precautionary measures have been taken to hold the sitting based on guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health such as wearing of face masks and social distancing among others.

The DUN sitting this morning could also go down in history as the shortest meeting ever held in Sarawak after it was adjourned less than two hours after the sitting started at around 9am.

Asfia adjourned the sitting sine die at 10.38am.