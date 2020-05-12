16 new cases reported in Malaysia, lowest since MCO enforced

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced the lowest daily positive Covid-19 cases recorded since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18 with 16 cases reported as at 12 noon today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative total number of cases in the country to 6,742, with 1,410 active cases.

According to him, from the total number of new positive cases, nine involved non-Malaysians.

“From the 16 new cases reported today, three were imported cases while 13 cases were from local infection,” he told the daily Covid-19 media conference here today.

He also said 110 Covid-19 patients had recovered and were discharged today making the cumulative total of full recovery cases to 5,223 which is 77.5 per cent of the overall cases.

In this regard, he said there were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded today, and the death toll from the disease in Malaysia remains at 109 cases.

He said to date, there are 16 Covid-19 patients being treated at Intensive Care Units (ICU) and from the total, three cases require respiratory aid.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 11,470 Covid-19 screening samples had been taken from MOH personnel and 65 were detected positive as at today.

Commenting on Covid-19 screening tests on all patients before undergoing emergency surgery, he said seven cases were found positive from 8,528 patients screened as at today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said as at week 18th of the outbreak, 9,010 samples had been taken from patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) with 81 samples turning out to be positive for the virus.

“There were 14 positive cases from 1,594 ILI samples while for SARI cases, 67 cases from 7,416 samples were found positive,” he said.

In this regard, for cases detected as Person Under Investigations (PUI), he said there were 95 positive cases found from 30,155 tests conducted at private laboratories.

Even though the rate of positive cases detected via surveillance showed a fall and remained low currently, he urged the people not to let their guard down with the falling trend.

In another development, Dr Noor Hisham also expressed his appreciation to all nurses in Malaysia in conjunction with International Nurses Day celebration today.

“The celebration themed “A Voice to Lead: Nursing The World To Health”, is a timely appreciation of the contributions and sacrifices of all nurses who have been resilient and bold in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

“You are the unsung heroes and MOH has always appreciated the service of all of you,” he said. – Bernama