Riot receives appointment letter as special envoy

KUCHING: Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot has received a letter of appointment as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The post carries the status of a federal minister.

The letter was handed personally by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin to Riot around 4.30pm yesterday at Sri Perdana in Putrajaya.

Riot told The Borneo Post that he felt honoured by the appointment as a special envoy to these countries, in that it also represented the pride of Sarawak – and the Dayaks, in particular.

He said his first few tasks at the moment, were confidential.

“I thank Prime Minister and Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) for their trust in me.

“It is an honour,” he said.

On Wednesday, Riot who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy president, played down the news as he had not received the letter officially then.

He only received a WhatsApp message from SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian about the appointment.

Riot, who has been a parliamentarian since 1990, is formerly the federal human resource minister.