Ting: SUPP will contest in its 20 traditional seats in next state polls

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) has resolved to contest in all of its 20 traditional seats in the next state election, the party’s secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting announced today.

The 20 traditional seats of SUPP are Opar, Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Mambong, Simanggang, Engkilili, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Tanjung Batu, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

Ting said the party was grateful with the response and support from the communities and other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties, comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), aside from SUPP.

“All these years, we have gone to the ground nonstop and have been working together with the communities to bring in economic progress and development to their constituencies, especially in the rural constituencies where welfare and subsidy are big issues,” he said in a statement.

Ting said the spirit of cooperation and relationship from all GPS parties was ‘tremendous and awesome’.

“We firmly believe this will continue to grow stronger as all GPS parties’ primary objective is to strive and safeguard, protect and fight for the best interest of Sarawak and the people of Sarawak,” said Ting.

Ting further stated that the party will contest in the state constituencies of Opar, Engkilili, Dudong, Bawang Assan – that are currently held by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) – and Mambong that is under assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil of PBB after quitting PSB as deputy president.