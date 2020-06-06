Download Pustaka’s Bastin Collections for free

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak is pleased to highlight its Bastin Collections of rare books and other materials acquired from John Bastin in 2000.

The collections which cover a wide range of topics about Sarawak and Borneo mostly in the 19th and 20th centuries are kept in the Bastin Room with other collections acquired through purchase or donated to the state library.

The collections comprise more than 400 items from the personal collection of historian Dr John Bastin mainly on travel and exploration; ethnography and history as well as some children’s books and works of fiction out of 900 items kept in Bastin Room.

John Bastin collections are also available at the National Library of Malaysia and National Library Board of Singapore.

Bastin collection is currently located at Special Collection Room, Level 1, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak in Kuching. Some of the collections are digitised and accessible from Pustaka’s Online Public Access Catalogue at https://pustaka.librarynet.com.my/Angka.sa2/pustaka/OpacBasicSearch.htm?mobile=true or scan the QR Code in the poster digitised for free.

For more information, contact librarians responsible for this initiative at Sarawakiana Division, Depository Services Sector in Kuching via email at [email protected] or call 082-440488.