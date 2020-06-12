PBB members told to prepare for state election, timing would depend on EC’s decision

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has instructed all Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members of the state legislative assembly to get ready for the state election, whose date would depend on the situation in the country as it was currently under the Recovery Movement Control Order.

Abang Johari said the GPS coalition would need to start preparing for the state election as there was only one year left in the governing term of the current state government.

When quizzed on whether the state election can be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order, he said the election could only be delayed if the state is placed under emergency.

“I have instructed our people’s representatives to go to the grassroots level and as you know, I don’t know when the election will happen but definitely everybody has to prepare for it,” said the PBB president.

Abang Johari, who is also the state chief minister, added other component parties of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, namely Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), would also be asked to be ready for the state election.

“We are very much guided by the Election Commission on how to hold the state election in the current situation,” he said, pointing out that the state election could be held at any time until the governing term expires next year.

“Under the present circumstances, if the Election Commission said it is okay (to hold the state election), then you cannot ask for an extension (for the state government’s governing term).”

“We also want a fresh mandate (from the people),” he pointed out.

The chief minister remarked that the state government was guided by the Election Commission on such a decision in regards to holding the state election.

On a separate note, Abang Johari thanked all frontliners for playing a part in the battle against Covid-19 outbreak while the government had rolled out numerous versions of ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance’ packages to lessen the financial burden of the people.