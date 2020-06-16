Covid-19: 11 new positive cases recorded in M’sia today, total at 8,505

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 11 new positive Covid-19 cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,505, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the total number of positive cases, one was an imported case while the remaining 10 were locally-transmitted cases.

“From the 10 locally-transmitted cases, six involved non-Malaysians while the remaining four involved Malaysians nationals, out of which three were from Sarawak.

“The three positive cases in Sarawak were in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case (Case 8,453) who were also the patient’s family members,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the country today recorded an astounding 333 cases that have recovered and were discharged from the hospital, bringing the total of recovered cases to 7,733.

The death toll remains at 121 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total active cases is at 652, where four of them are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).