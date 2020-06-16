Hit hard by MCO, some beauty salons still refuse to charge extra to cover SOP

SIBU: Some beauty salon operators have resisted the urge to pass on the additional cost of complying with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOP) to customers when their business resumes tomorrow.

After being shuttered for almost three months under the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO), salons are eager to get moving again but they will now have to spend on protective gear for themselves and their customers besides implementing other precautionary measures.

Annie Ling, who operates a salon at Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah, said she would not impose additional charges for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for her customers as she saw it as her responsibility to maintain her salon’s hygiene and safety.

“We should be considerate to each other,” she said, adding that she would not compromise on the SOP.

“In accordance with SOP, we will only accept customers by appointment, no walk-in customer will be allowed until the situation stabilises. Normally we could accommodate three to four customers at one time.

“For the time being, we only allow one customer at one time. We want to take extra precaution, safety for us and customers is our top priority,” she stressed.

Besides requiring her workers to wear facemasks, she would also provide disposable aprons and gloves to each customer. She also said there would be no sharing of towels for customers.

Ling was relieved and happy to reopen for business starting tomorrow.

“Zero income for the past three months has almost exhausted the company’s funds. And now have to pay a lot of money to prepare for the purchase of hand sanitizer, disinfection spray, disinfection alcohol, sanitary clothing, custom-made separators, masks, face masks and tool disinfection devices, plus compliance with the SOP regulations,” she said.

Her beauty salon provides services including eyelash, manicure, pedicure, waxing and nail education.

Another beauty salon operator, Lau Siew Cheng said she would not impose any additional charges on her customers because she wanted to give back to her customers for the trust and support they have given to her

“My customers have continued to come back to support me,” she enthused.

Lau’s beauty salon at Jalan Ulu Sg Merah offers a range of services from facial to skin treatment. She is also offering promotion for facial treatment service for both student and new customer.

She said the three months ‘lockdown’ has affected her livelihood and family as they are left with no income and has to struggle to make ends meet.

Lau said she would definitely adhere to the SOP although it is a burden to her as she also expected her business to have fewer customers to attend to.

In Bintulu, a beautician, Vanessa Wong, 39, said she was already completely booked up for the next two weeks.

She said it was probably because customers were now desperate to get the facial service after almost three months under the movement control order.

Wong also said she would not impose extra charges on her customers for their compliance with the SOP.

“Our beauty salon will definitely do our best to make a good standard operating procedure (SOP) for customers to feel secured,” said Wong, who operates ‘Essentials’.

Her outlet offers beauty and personal care services and retail in skincare products.

As part of their preparation for the reopening, all of her equipment, including towels, had been sterilised.

“Our premises will be fully disinfected three times a day. All the rooms will be fully disinfected with a fogging machine after each use. We will wipe down and sanitise all the surface after every service,” she added.

Wong said disposable bedsheets and towels, gowns would be changed after each use.

She said body temperature check would be a new norm for every employee and customers and their employees are required to wear masks and face shields around the clock.

For Angelina Chien, 26, who operates A Beaute Browart, said they only accept customers based on an appointment basis and they would be using full coverall protection to serve their customers.

She also said customers would need to wear disposable coveralls without extra charge.

“I will only accept one customer in a room at a time, it couldn’t be sharing room.

“The next slots might be 15-30 minutes after the previous customers because we will sanitise the whole room,” said Chien, who has operated the spa and beauty salon since Feb 28, 2018.

She added they she would also use disposable bed sheets and all towels used are collected, washed and sanitised.

Basic measures that would be taken include checking the body temperature of customers at the door, registration, disinfecting and spraying the whole body before entering including belongings.

“I hope everyone can cooperate and follow the government SOP so we can win over the Covid-19 virus as soon as possible,” she added.