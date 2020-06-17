RMCO: Malaysians are playing their part

KUALA LUMPUR: The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) enters its eighth day today and Malaysians are seen to be in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially in public places.

Apart from wearing face masks which are now a ‘compulsory accessory’ when out and about in public, other steps including filling in personal information such as name and contact number or scanning QR codes before entering premises are now being widely practiced.

Owners of these premises have also taken steps to facilitate compliance with the SOPs including checking body temperature and marking stickers on the floor as a social distancing guide for people while waiting in the queue to enter the premises, doing business over the counter and so on.

For many weeks to come, some of us will still be trying to adapt to the new normal practices such as avoiding crowded places, confined spaces and close-contact settings as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said previously that self-discipline among the people is crucial given the fact that there is no more movement control being imposed and the country is in the recovery phase.

As such, it is the responsibility of the community to remain compliant with the SOPs and to exercise self-discipline as it will be the deciding factor in the outcome of efforts to break the chain of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Yesterday, 333 individuals have recovered and were discharged, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to 7,733 or 90.9 percent of total cumulative cases in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the recovered cases, 307 were foreigners, while 26 were Malaysians. – Bernama