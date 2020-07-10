S’wak to host Malaysia Day celebrations for second consecutive year

KUCHING: Sarawak has once again been chosen to host this year’s Malaysia Day celebrations for the second consecutive year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah announced today the celebrations would be held in Sibu on September 16.

He said the matter was deliberated at a meeting jointly chaired with Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom this morning, and was reported to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during a courtesy call in the afternoon.

“On behalf of the federal cabinet, we thank the Chief Minister and the people of Sarawak for willingness to host this celebration. It is very seldom that a state gets to host such celebration for two consecutive years, so it can be considered as a history of sorts,” he told a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi who was also present said Sarawak had actually applied to host this year’s Malaysia Day and the state government is fully appreciative of decision made by the federal government.

He also said Sarawak was honoured to host the Malaysia Day celebrations again, after hosting it in Kuching last year.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he explained the celebrations would be held in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for gatherings including social distancing practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It will be in an enclosed venue. As long as there is social distancing, that means there is not necessarily to be limited to a crowd of 250 people.

“For example, if the hall has a seating capacity of 2,000 people. We are looking at three quarters or half of that capacity,” he said.

When asked why Sibu was chosen, he said Kuching had already hosted last year’s celebration while Miri is the host of this year’s Sarawak Day.

“So that is why we chose Sibu,” he said.

Malaysia Day is one of the four main activities for the National Month this year, which kicked off with the 50th Anniversary of Rukun Negara yesterday (July 9).

The National Month and Jalur Gemilang Campaign will be launched in Putrajaya on July 26, followed by the National Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on August 31.

This year’s theme is Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares), in conjunction with the caring Malaysian attitude irrespective of race and religion in managing the Covid-19 outbreak.