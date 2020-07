SIBU: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl inside Sibu-bound express boat at about 7am today.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was said to be travelling alone and boarded an express boat from Daro at 6pm.

She was assisted by one of the female passengers when she delivered her baby.

The boat carrying about 30 passengers arrived in Sibu at about 8.30am.

Both mother and daughter were taken to Sibu Hospital in an ambulance on their arrival at Daro express boat jetty here.