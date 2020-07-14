Issue of stateless children among the focus of Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of stateless children will be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Agenda of the Meeting on the Parliament website, the issue, included in the Question For Ministers session, is from Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (DAP-Bandar Kuching), addressed to the Home Minister.

It will ask about the government’s plans to facilitate the process of awarding citizenship to these people.

Also included in the session is a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) about the implementation of the Redemption of Accumulated Leave (GCR) for 75 days into cash for civil servants who have served for 15 years as tabled in Budget 2020.

During the Question for Oral Answer session, among the issues will be a question from M. Kula Segaran (DAP-Ipoh Barat) about the number of employers who have been approved for the Wage Subsidy Programme and obtained the subsidy without terminating the employees.

Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) also asked about the measures taken by the government to introduce new policies on the intake of foreign workers to resolve the problem of illegal immigrants.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting this time will be held for 25 days until August 27, according to the new normal and abiding by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This includes wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, as well as ensuring there is a one-metre seat gap for the Members of Parliament while the meeting is in session as decided by the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order. – Bernama